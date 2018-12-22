Senators' Craig Anderson: Out with upper-body injury Saturday

Anderson is dealing with an upper-body injury that will render him unavailable against the Capitals on Saturday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The Senators drew curiosity for their decision to promote Swedish goalie Marcus Hogberg from AHL Belleville on Saturday morning, but it turns out that move was made as the direct result of Anderson's injury. Further details are pending for the veteran backstop as Mike McKenna draws Saturday's start against the high-flying Capitals.