Senators' Craig Anderson: Painful season continues

Anderson made 34 saves in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Anderson's 2016-17 was one for the ages. His 2017-18 isn't even average by those same standards -- it's one of his worst, other than the early days in Chicago or his last season in Colorado. Anderson is going to be 37 in May and there's a chance this decline is very, very real. You surely have better options for your twine tent given the risk associated with both Anderson's game and the team's shortcomings.

