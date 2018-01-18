Senators' Craig Anderson: Pegged for Thursday's start
Anderson will tend the twine Thursday when the Senators host the Blues.
Anderson has faced a barrage of shots in two of his last three outings, stopping 45 of 48 shots against both the Maple Leafs and Lightning to earn victories in those affairs. Next up for Anderson is a Blues club that sits just above those two clubs in shots per game (33.7) this season, so it wouldn't be surprising if the veteran netminder is pelted once again.
