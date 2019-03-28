Senators' Craig Anderson: Pegged to start Saturday

Anderson is scheduled to draw the home start Saturday versus the Maple Leafs, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

It took Anderson 15 games to put an end to a losing skid, but the veteran netminder has emerged victorious in two straight. He received eight goals of support over the pair of wins, though Anderson stole the show with a 35-save shutout to the detriment of the Sabres on Tuesday. Unfortunately, his next opponent is a Maple Leafs team that is superior to the Senators in every major offensive and defensive category, so only use Anderson if you're desperate for a goalie this late in the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories