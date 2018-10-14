Senators' Craig Anderson: Penciled in to start Monday

Anderson will start in goal Monday against the visiting Stars, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Anderson was brilliant Saturday, as he stopped 36 of 37 shots to secure a home win against Anze Kopitar and the Kings. The season is still young, but this next start will already be the fifth for the venerable backstop, who has 15 years of experience between the Blackhawks, Panthers, Avalanche and Senators.