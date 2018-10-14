Senators' Craig Anderson: Penciled in to start Monday
Anderson will start in goal Monday against the visiting Stars, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Anderson was brilliant Saturday, as he stopped 36 of 37 shots to secure a home win against Anze Kopitar and the Kings. The season is still young, but this next start will already be the fifth for the venerable backstop, who has 15 years of experience between the Blackhawks, Panthers, Avalanche and Senators.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...