Senators' Craig Anderson: Peppered by Canadiens
Anderson allowed five goals on 41 shots Tuesday, taking a 5-2 loss to Montreal.
It's never easy to fault Anderson in these situations because of how many shots he ends up facing, but there's no way to put a positive spin on five goals allowed, even against a team like Montreal. Anderson's heavy workload means that he's only worth using in daily leagues when he's got a favorable matchup, as it's just too hard to trust him on a consistent basis.
