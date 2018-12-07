Senators' Craig Anderson: Peppered in home loss
Anderson allowed four goals on 42 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Canadiens on Thursday.
The 37-year-old netminder rarely has an easy night, facing another 42 shots in Thursday's loss. Over his last three starts, Anderson has seen 117 pucks fired his way, an average of just under 40 per night. His record is now 11-11-3 with a 3.69 GAA and .904 save percentage. Ottawa desperately needs to find a suitable backup to give Anderson a break every now and then.
