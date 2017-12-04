Senators' Craig Anderson: Perfect in relief duty

Anderson stopped all 27 shots he faced in relief of Mike Condon on Sunday against Winnipeg.

Anderson was pulled against the Islanders on Friday and now Condon is struggling in the cage too. The Senators have lost eight of their last nine games and neither goalie makes for an appealing fantasy option right now. Anderson owns a lacking 7-8- record with a .895 save percentage and should be avoided until the Senators get things back on track.