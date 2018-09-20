Senators' Craig Anderson: Performs well in preseason outing
Anderson made 16 saves on 17 shots while playing 30 minutes during a 4-1 preseason loss to the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
This performance is a great sign, but ultimately, the Senators empty roster leaves Anderson a bleak fantasy outlook. The 37-year-old went 23-25-6 with a .898 save percentage and 3.32 GAA last season, and it's very likely he posts similar numbers in 2018-19. Don't let any strong preseason outings allow Anderson to move up the draft board.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Loses final start•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Slated to start Friday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Holds Sabres to two•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Allows six goals in defeat•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...