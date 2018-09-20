Senators' Craig Anderson: Performs well in preseason outing

Anderson made 16 saves on 17 shots while playing 30 minutes during a 4-1 preseason loss to the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

This performance is a great sign, but ultimately, the Senators empty roster leaves Anderson a bleak fantasy outlook. The 37-year-old went 23-25-6 with a .898 save percentage and 3.32 GAA last season, and it's very likely he posts similar numbers in 2018-19. Don't let any strong preseason outings allow Anderson to move up the draft board.