Senators' Craig Anderson: Picks up road win

Anderson stopped 21 of 23 shots in a 4-2 win over New Jersey on Wednesday.

Anderson wasn't particularly busy Wednesday, but he was good enough to earn his first road win of the season while snapping a personal three-game winless skid. The 38-year-old had allowed 13 goals in those three November appearances, two of them starts. In 11 outings overall this season, Anderson is 2-6-0 with a 3.34 GAA and .893 save percentage.