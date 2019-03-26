Senators' Craig Anderson: Picks up Tuesday's start
Anderson will tend the twine when the Senators host the Sabres on Tuesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Anderson bounced back from three straight losses to pick up the win Saturday against the Oilers, though set aside just 26 of the 29 shots he faced in that contest. The veteran netminder will square off against a Sabres club that has lost 10 of its last 11 games, which gives Anderson a strong chance to pick up a second straight victory.
