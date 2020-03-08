Senators' Craig Anderson: Plays shark killer
Anderson made 31 saves in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Sharks on Saturday.
The old man dazzled Saturday -- he was only beaten on a first period power play. Anderson has won two straight, but he hasn't recorded more wins than losses in a season since 2015-16. That's in large part due to the team around him, but he is 38. It remains to be seen if Anderson inks a deal to be somebody's backup next year. For the rest of the season, you may need a combination of luck and prayer when you put him in your blue paint. The Sens are scrappy, but not very good.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting in San Jose•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Busy in home victory•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Facing Islanders•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Pummeled by Pens•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Done in by Nashville power play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.