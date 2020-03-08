Senators' Craig Anderson: Plays shark killer

Anderson made 31 saves in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Sharks on Saturday.

The old man dazzled Saturday -- he was only beaten on a first period power play. Anderson has won two straight, but he hasn't recorded more wins than losses in a season since 2015-16. That's in large part due to the team around him, but he is 38. It remains to be seen if Anderson inks a deal to be somebody's backup next year. For the rest of the season, you may need a combination of luck and prayer when you put him in your blue paint. The Sens are scrappy, but not very good.