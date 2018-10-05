Senators' Craig Anderson: Plays well but long season ahead

Anderson made 39 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago on Thursday night.

It's going to be a long, long season for the 37-year-old Anderson, who has been seeking a trade for a while. Last season, he failed to hit the .900 mark in save percentage over 55 games. And this season, Anderson will be playing behind an incredibly porous defence. One word: avoid.

