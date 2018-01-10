Senators' Craig Anderson: Pulled in blowout loss

Anderson was pulled after allowing four goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

As indicated by the scoreline, backup Mike Condon didn't fare any better. Ottawa actually scored the first two goals after Anderson's second-period removal, but Condon allowed two goals late in the frame and two more in the third. Neither goaltender has earned much trust from fantasy owners while playing for a team that's won only 14 of 41 games.