Senators' Craig Anderson: Pulled in blowout loss
Anderson was pulled after allowing four goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
As indicated by the scoreline, backup Mike Condon didn't fare any better. Ottawa actually scored the first two goals after Anderson's second-period removal, but Condon allowed two goals late in the frame and two more in the third. Neither goaltender has earned much trust from fantasy owners while playing for a team that's won only 14 of 41 games.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: In goal Tuesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Stands on head in 45-save win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting in goal Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Holds on for overtime win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Scheduled to start Friday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Takes overtime loss in Detroit•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...