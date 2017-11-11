Senators' Craig Anderson: Pulls out win in relief Saturday

Anderson stopped all six shots faced in relief of Mike Condon during Saturday's 4-3 triumph over the Avalanche.

The 36-year-old netminder helped Ottawa pull out a hard-earned win overseas to give him a 7-3-3 record on the season. Clearly ahead of Mike Condon on the depth chart, he's a worthy play in standard formats on volume alone, but his 3.11 GAA and .893 save percentage is far from ideal so use him wisely.