Senators' Craig Anderson: Re-ups with Ottawa
Anderson agreed to terms with the Senators on a two-year contract extension that averages $4.75 million annually.
Anderson showed tremendous heart and dedication last season, standing by his wife's side as she worked through her throat cancer diagnosis and corresponding treatments. He logged 40 starts and posted some of his best peripheral numbers as a Senators (2.28 GAA and .926 save percentage) while guiding the Senators to the Conference Semifinals against the Stanley Cup-winning Penguins. The reigning Bill Masterson Trophy winner makes for a solid No. 1 fantasy option between the pipes.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting preseason opener•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Wins Masterton Trophy•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Dealt with injury in playoffs•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Stops 39 in double-overtime elimination•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting Thursday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Steals Game 6 with 45 stops•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...