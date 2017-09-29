Senators' Craig Anderson: Re-ups with Ottawa

Anderson agreed to terms with the Senators on a two-year contract extension that averages $4.75 million annually.

Anderson showed tremendous heart and dedication last season, standing by his wife's side as she worked through her throat cancer diagnosis and corresponding treatments. He logged 40 starts and posted some of his best peripheral numbers as a Senators (2.28 GAA and .926 save percentage) while guiding the Senators to the Conference Semifinals against the Stanley Cup-winning Penguins. The reigning Bill Masterson Trophy winner makes for a solid No. 1 fantasy option between the pipes.