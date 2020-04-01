Senators' Craig Anderson: Reaches hiatus with strong stretch

Anderson played fairly well in the final three games before the season pause, stopping 104 of 111 shots and posting a 2-1-0 record.

Anderson will be 39 in May and an unrestricted free agent after the season, and it's a genuine question as to whether the Senators will want to bring him back, as his career will almost certainly be over by the time the Senators are ready to compete again. He's still capable of strong numbers in the right situation, but his value's not going to be great in Ottawa.