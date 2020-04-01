Senators' Craig Anderson: Reaches hiatus with strong stretch
Anderson played fairly well in the final three games before the season pause, stopping 104 of 111 shots and posting a 2-1-0 record.
Anderson will be 39 in May and an unrestricted free agent after the season, and it's a genuine question as to whether the Senators will want to bring him back, as his career will almost certainly be over by the time the Senators are ready to compete again. He's still capable of strong numbers in the right situation, but his value's not going to be great in Ottawa.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.