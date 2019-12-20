Play

Senators' Craig Anderson: Ready to rock

Anderson (knee) has been cleared to return to the lineup, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Anders Nilsson is dealing with a concussion, so Anderson will likely be thrust into a workhorse role immediately following his six-game absence. The veteran backstop has compiled a 5-8-0 record while posting a 3.01 GAA and .901 save percentage in 16 appearances this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories