Senators' Craig Anderson: Receives Sunday's starting nod
Anderson will defend the cage Sunday against the Rangers.
Usually a model of consistency in between the pipes, Anderson has been anything but that in 2017-18. Through 14 appearances, Anderson has already allowed more than three goals in a game on five occasions and owns season marks of 2.92 GAA and .898 save percentage. Anderson does own a 7-4-3 record, but this is largely due to the fact that the Sens have the fifth-best offense in the league, averaging 3.39 goals per game.
