Senators' Craig Anderson: Records 25 saves in shutout victory

Anderson stopped all 25 shots he saw in a 6-0 victory against the Flames on Friday night.

Ottawa scored just one goal in each of the first two periods, but the floodgates opened in the third, as the Senators added three insurance tallies in the first 10 minutes of the final stanza. Since allowing four goals against the Capitals in his season debut, Anderson has stopped 80 of 83 shot attempts (.963). With this hot start, it appears the 36-year-old has picked up right where he left off when he played tremendously in the 2017 playoffs.