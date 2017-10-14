Senators' Craig Anderson: Records 25 saves in shutout victory
Anderson stopped all 25 shots he saw in a 6-0 victory against the Flames on Friday night.
Ottawa scored just one goal in each of the first two periods, but the floodgates opened in the third, as the Senators added three insurance tallies in the first 10 minutes of the final stanza. Since allowing four goals against the Capitals in his season debut, Anderson has stopped 80 of 83 shot attempts (.963). With this hot start, it appears the 36-year-old has picked up right where he left off when he played tremendously in the 2017 playoffs.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting Friday in Calgary•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Emerges victorious against Vancouver•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: In goal Tuesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Takes another loss in bonus hockey•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Will try for better outcome Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gives up four goals in season opener•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...