Senators' Craig Anderson: Remains unavailable
Anderson (eye) won't dress Saturday against the Jets, but he could be ready to return Monday against Chicago, NHL.com's Scott Billeck reports.
Anders Nilsson will make a fifth consecutive start Saturday, so if Anderson is cleared ahead of Monday's contest, he'll almost certainly start between the pipes against the Blackhawks.
