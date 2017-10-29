Senators' Craig Anderson: Returning to crease Monday
Anderson will tend the twine for Monday's clash with Montreal.
Anderson was a spectator for Ottawa's 5-4 shootout loss to New Jersey on Friday and will be hoping to get the Sens back to winning ways Monday. After a strong start to the season, Anderson has struggled of late, going 2-1-1 with a 3.75 GAA and .894 save percentage in his last four starts. While the Senators have been leaking goals no matter who's been in goal of late, Montreal are dead last in league scoring with 2.00 goals per game.
