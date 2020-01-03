Play

Senators' Craig Anderson: Rough night in loss

Anderson allowed five goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 6-3 to Florida.

Anderson held a 2-1 lead as the game approached its midway point, but Florida erupted for four straight goals to end the period and added an empty-netter late in the third. Anderson has allowed nine goals over his last two starts with Tampa Bay looming on Saturday.

