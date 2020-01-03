Senators' Craig Anderson: Rough night in loss
Anderson allowed five goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 6-3 to Florida.
Anderson held a 2-1 lead as the game approached its midway point, but Florida erupted for four straight goals to end the period and added an empty-netter late in the third. Anderson has allowed nine goals over his last two starts with Tampa Bay looming on Saturday.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Cursed by Devils at home•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting Sunday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Terrific in first start back•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Slated to start Monday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Ready to rock•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.