Senators' Craig Anderson: Ruled out Thursday
Anderson (eye) won't be in the lineup versus Detroit on Thursday. Manager Guy Boucher told reporters, "Craig is on the ice now, and he's still day-to-day," Dave Hogg of NHL.com reports.
Anderson will miss his fourth straight game due to his eye injury, but the fact that he is traveling with the team bodes well for him returning sooner rather than later. Until the Illinois native is fully fit, Anders Nilsson figurers to see the bulk of the starts. Even once Anderson is cleared to play, the two keepers could split time in the crease the rest of the way.
