Senators' Craig Anderson: Scheduled to start Friday
Anderson will be in the crease for the second consecutive game Friday night against the visiting Sharks.
Anderson treated fantasy owners to one of his best starts of the season Wednesday, allowing two goals on 35 shots to the Red Wings on the road, but super-slick winger Andreas Athanasiou was brilliant in solving Anderson twice, including his tally just six seconds into overtime. Ottawa's No. 1 goalie will now prepare for a Sharks team that has gone 6-2-2 over the last 10 games for a third-place standing in the Pacific Division.
