Senators' Craig Anderson: Scheduled to start Saturday

Anderson is the designated puck stopper Saturday for a home game against the Canadiens.

The veteran backstop defeated the Rangers on Wednesday for his first win in 10 games, so Senators coach Guy Boucher will go right back to Anderson to see if he can build some positive momentum as the new year approaches. Montreal averages 34.2 shots per game, but a poor conversion percentage of 7.9 has led to the Habs featuring just the 25th-best offense in the league this campaign. A high-volume, low-scoring matchup is generally what DFS players hope for when streaming a goalie.