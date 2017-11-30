Senators' Craig Anderson: Set for starting duties Friday
Anderson will be the starting netminder for Friday's game against the Islanders, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Friday will be Anderson's second consecutive start against the Isles, having lost the first matchup 2-1 on Saturday. The Sens are currently on a seven-game losing streak and Anderson is on a five-game skid of his own, so both parties will be hoping to get off the schneid Friday, though it could be quite a challenge. The Islanders lead the league with 3.67 goals scored per game and have come out victorious in seven of their last eight contests.
