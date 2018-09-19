Senators' Craig Anderson: Set to start Tuesday

Anderson will get the start in goal in Wednesday's preseason game against the Maple Leafs, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Anderson struggled last season, posting a 23-25-6 record while registering an ugly 3.32 GAA and .898 save percentage in 58 appearances. Things are unlikely to get better in 2018-19, as he'll be playing behind one of the least talented rosters in the NHL, so fantasy owners would be wise to avoid over drafting him based on name recognition alone.

More News
Our Latest Stories