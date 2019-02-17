Senators' Craig Anderson: Shakes off injury

Anderson (eye) is healthy and will draw into the lineup Monday versus the Blackhawks, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

This doesn't confirm that Anderson will start in the road goal, although it's likely since the Senators won't be playing back-to-back matchups. Anderson has sat out the last five games with this eye injury. He's looking to break a five-game losing streak as well, posting an unimpressive .878 save percentage in that span.