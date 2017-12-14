Senators' Craig Anderson: Sharp in victory over Blueshirts

Anderson stopped 27 of 29 shots in a 3-2 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

It's Anderson's best performance as a starter in almost a month, as he hadn't had a save percentage better than .917 as a starter since Nov. 19, also against the Rangers. If Anderson is back on form, it'll be huge for a struggling Senators squad as well as his owners, but he's got to show this form against someone besides New York before owners can trust him.

