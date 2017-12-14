Senators' Craig Anderson: Sharp in victory over Blueshirts
Anderson stopped 27 of 29 shots in a 3-2 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.
It's Anderson's best performance as a starter in almost a month, as he hadn't had a save percentage better than .917 as a starter since Nov. 19, also against the Rangers. If Anderson is back on form, it'll be huge for a struggling Senators squad as well as his owners, but he's got to show this form against someone besides New York before owners can trust him.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Left out to dry in miserable loss•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Chance to avenge struggles Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Stops 19 in loss•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting Wednesday in Anaheim•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Perfect in relief duty•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...