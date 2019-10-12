Senators' Craig Anderson: Short circuits Bolts for first win
Anderson made 19 saves in a 4-2 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.
What a way to get your first win of the season -- take down the mighty Bolts. Anderson is the 38-year-old backstop of a young, inexperienced team. Last season, he went 17-27-4 and could be lucky to score that many victories this year. But savor this one. His team will be fun to watch this season, but Anderson will be hard to activate.
