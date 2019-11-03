Senators' Craig Anderson: Shredded by Boston's top line
Anderson made 27 saves in a 5-2 loss to Boston on Saturday.
He's in good company -- the Bruins' top line shredded him for seven points, just like they do every other opposing goalie. Anderson is a rough fantasy play most nights -- the Sens try hard, but their goal differential is significant and they have only won three games in 2019-20.
