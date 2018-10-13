Senators' Craig Anderson: Shuts down Kings

Anderson stopped 36 of 37 shots Saturday, helping his team earn a 5-1 home win over Los Angeles.

Anderson faced the usual barrage of shots that come through the Senators' defense, but was brilliant in this contest, posting a .973 save percentage and earning his first home win of the season. He'll have to play like this in order to be of much use to fantasy owners, though, given that the Senators are allowing 38.4 shots per game and have a high-octane Dallas team up next.