Senators' Craig Anderson: Shuts down Wings in victory

Anderson stopped 34 of 35 shots, including two penalty shots in the third period, in a 2-1 win over Detroit on Thursday.

When Anderson is on, this is the kind of performance he's capable of producing. The problem is that he faces too many shots and is too inconsistent to trust on a nightly basis. He's a matchup-based play at this point until he proves he can produce nights like Thursday on a consistent basis.

