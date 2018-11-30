Senators' Craig Anderson: Shuts out Blueshirts
Anderson recorded a 27-save shutout in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.
Ottawa came into this one as easily the league's worst defensive team, but a combination of improved play in front of Anderson and a poor offensive effort from a Rangers club that's yet to register a non-shootout win away from Madison Square Garden culminated in an easy night for the veteran netminder. The young Senators are still going through growing pains, so performances like this should continue to come few and far between. They're still nice when they happen, though.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: In goal against Rangers•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Losing streak continues•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Stationed between pipes Monday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Constantly under attack in loss•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Will face Stars away from home•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Allows five in high-scoring affair•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...