Senators' Craig Anderson: Shuts out Blueshirts

Anderson recorded a 27-save shutout in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Ottawa came into this one as easily the league's worst defensive team, but a combination of improved play in front of Anderson and a poor offensive effort from a Rangers club that's yet to register a non-shootout win away from Madison Square Garden culminated in an easy night for the veteran netminder. The young Senators are still going through growing pains, so performances like this should continue to come few and far between. They're still nice when they happen, though.