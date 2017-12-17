Senators' Craig Anderson: Shuts out Habs in NHL100 Classic
Anderson bricked up the Ottawa net Saturday and delivered a 28-save shutout win in the NHL100 Classic against the Canadiens.
The game was incredibly cold -- the temperature at puck drop was 12. 5 degrees Fahrenheit, which made it the second-coldest outdoor game in NHL history. Anderson didn't see a lot of action in stretches, but he somehow maintained his focus through the cold. It was his second shutout of the season.
