Senators' Craig Anderson: Shuts out Habs in NHL100 Classic

Anderson bricked up the Ottawa net Saturday and delivered a 28-save shutout win in the NHL100 Classic against the Canadiens.

The game was incredibly cold -- the temperature at puck drop was 12. 5 degrees Fahrenheit, which made it the second-coldest outdoor game in NHL history. Anderson didn't see a lot of action in stretches, but he somehow maintained his focus through the cold. It was his second shutout of the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories