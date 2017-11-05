Senators' Craig Anderson: Skates away with loss to Vegas

Anderson stopped 29 of 34 shots in Saturday's 5-4 home loss to the Golden Knights.

While this clearly was a poor performance by the Ottawa defense in general, credit the expansion team for scoring at least one goal in every period and converting on two power-play opportunities. Anderson's been quite inconsistent this season, amounting to a 5-3-3 record, 3.13 GAA and .896 save percentage.

