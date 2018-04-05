Senators' Craig Anderson: Slated to start Friday

Anderson will tend the twine Friday against the Penguins in Pittsburgh, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Anderson stymied the Sabres in his last start, stopping 32 of the 34 shots he faced to notch his 23rd win of the season. Although he's played noticeably better on the road than at home this season, a 3.06 GAA and a .908 save percentage don't exactly spell fantasy gold in the cage. With the high-powered Penguins on deck -- the Pens are averaging 3.63 goals per game at home this season -- it may be best to steer clear of Anderson in his final start of 2017-18.