Senators' Craig Anderson: Slated to start in Boston
Anderson is in line to start in goal in Saturday's road game against the Bruins, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Anderson was dialed in during his last start Sunday against San Jose, turning aside 34 of 36 shots en route to a convincing 5-2 victory. The veteran backstop will look to stay sharp in a brutal road matchup with a red-hot Boston team that's won four straight games.
