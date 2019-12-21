Senators' Craig Anderson: Slated to start Monday

Anderson is in line to start between the pipes in Monday's home game versus the Sabres, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Anderson will sit on the bench as Marcus Hogberg's backup Saturday against the Flyers, but he'll be back back between the pipes Monday. The veteran has posted a 5-8-0 record while registering a 3.01 GAA and .901 save percentage in 16 appearances this season.