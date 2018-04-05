Senators' Craig Anderson: Slated to start Saturday
Anderson will tend the twine Friday against the Penguins in Pittsburgh, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Anderson stymied the Sabres in his last start, stopping 32 of the 34 shots he faced to notch his 23rd wing of the season. Although he's played noticeably better on the road than at home this season, a 3.06 GAA and a .908 save percentage don't exactly spell fantasy gold in the cage. With the high-powered Penguins on deck -- averaging 3.63 goals per game at home this season -- it may be best to steer clear of Anderson in his final start of 2017-18.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...