Senators' Craig Anderson: Slated to start Wednesday

Anderson will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game against the Rangers, per the Ottawa Citizen.

Anderson has been struggling for nearly a month, suffering seven consecutive defeats while posting a sub-par 3.29 GAA and .896 save percentage in nine appearances. However, it's hard to put the blame squarely on the veteran netminder's shoulders, as he's been hung out too dry far too often by his teammates during the Senators' losing streak. The American backstop will look to right the ship and pick up his eighth victory of the campaign Wednesday in a tough home matchup with a Rangers team that's averaging 3.20 goals per game on the road this season, fourth in the NHL.