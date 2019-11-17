Senators' Craig Anderson: Sliced by Sabres
Anderson made 28 saves in a 4-2 loss to Buffalo on Saturday.
Anderson's night included allowing two goals on six shots in the game's middle frame. The loss moves the veteran netminder's season record to 3-7-0, and after allowing three goals against Buffalo, Anderson has now given up three or more goals in three of his last five starts.
