Senators' Craig Anderson: Slows down Leafs in win
Anderson made 42 saves on 44 shots Saturday, helping his team earn a 4-2 win over Toronto.
That's now three straight wins for Anderson, and he's closing strong at the end of what's been a frustrating and forgettable season. However, it might be wise to temper expectations for his next game. Though he's hot and the Senators traditionally play well against Tampa Bay, too much can go wrong to risk starting Anderson against the Lightning's powerful offense.
