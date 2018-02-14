Senators' Craig Anderson: Solid against Pens in relief

Anderson stopped 17 of 18 shots after entering in the second period of Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

This was a solid relief showing from the veteran after being pulled in his most recent start against Toronto. The Senators are doing little to help Anderson, and his .903 save percentage and 3.20 GAA are low-end marks. Additionally, with Ottawa already beginning to sell off assets ahead of the trade deadline, it's likely Anderson's fantasy setup only gets worse moving forward.