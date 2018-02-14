Senators' Craig Anderson: Solid against Pens in relief
Anderson stopped 17 of 18 shots after entering in the second period of Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh.
This was a solid relief showing from the veteran after being pulled in his most recent start against Toronto. The Senators are doing little to help Anderson, and his .903 save percentage and 3.20 GAA are low-end marks. Additionally, with Ottawa already beginning to sell off assets ahead of the trade deadline, it's likely Anderson's fantasy setup only gets worse moving forward.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets the yank after first period onslaught•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Will tend twine Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Holds off Preds for OT win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod for Thursday's match•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Grabs second consecutive win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Facing Devils on Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...