Senators' Craig Anderson: Solid in loss
Anderson made 29 saves for Ottawa in a 3-2 loss to Montreal on Saturday.
Anderson would love a trade out of town. But it's hard to move a 37-year-old netminder coming off a queasy season. Anderson will play this season behind perhaps the least-talented team in the East this season. Do not over-invest.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Performs well in preseason outing•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Loses final start•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Slated to start Friday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Holds Sabres to two•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...