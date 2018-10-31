Senators' Craig Anderson: Solid in relief
Anderson stopped 22 of 24 shots in relief of Mike Condon, but it wasn't enough to prevent a 5-1 loss to Arizona on Tuesday.
Anderson played well against Vegas on Sunday, and the plan was to get him some rest in Tuesday's game. No such luck, however, as Condon didn't make it out of the first period, leaving Anderson to step up again for Ottawa. He did hold the Coyotes to just two goals the rest of the way, a solid performance, but he consistently faces too many shots at the net to justify a regular place in your lineup.
