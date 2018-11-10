Senators' Craig Anderson: Stacked against another elite team

Anderson will start in the road goal Saturday, taking on the Lightning, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Due to the brilliant offensive play of Thoams Chabot -- the defenseman has five goals and 22 points through 16 games -- the Senators have been able to mitigate the loss of Erik Karlsson in the attacking area, but Ottawa's blue line is not what you'd call hermetically sealed. This team is working with a minus-165 shot differential and it has left Anderson spinning on his head all season. He's impressively maintained a 6-5-3 record and .907 save percentage despite facing so much rubber, but there's an ongoing fear that the wheels will fall off Anderson completely if the Senators can't tighten up in their own zone. A date with the high-powered Lightning doesn't lend much confidence to Anderson owners that he'll see a light workload for a change.