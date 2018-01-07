Senators' Craig Anderson: Stands on head in 45-save win
Anderson made 45 saves Saturday in a 6-3 victory over the Lightning.
One word: dominant. Anderson finally looked like the Anderson of old, especially against an elite team like the Bolts. Maybe this is just what the doctor ordered to change the Sens' outlook on 2017-18.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting in goal Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Holds on for overtime win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Scheduled to start Friday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Takes overtime loss in Detroit•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting Wednesday in Detroit•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gives up five goals in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...