Senators' Craig Anderson: Stands on head in 45-save win

Anderson made 45 saves Saturday in a 6-3 victory over the Lightning.

One word: dominant. Anderson finally looked like the Anderson of old, especially against an elite team like the Bolts. Maybe this is just what the doctor ordered to change the Sens' outlook on 2017-18.

