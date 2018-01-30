Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting against Carolina
Anderson will be the road starter against Carolina on Tuesday.
Anderson went on a bit of a skid before the All-Star break, losing each of his last three starts, and has given up at least two goals in his last 11 appearances. With Carolina ranking in a tie for fourth in the NHL in shots on goal per game (34.2), the 36-year-old will have his work cut out for him at PNC Arena.
